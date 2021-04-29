A Divorce Options Workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, via video and teleconference.
At the workshop, an attorney will give a group presentation on divorce. Here are the instructions to join the video conference:
•Join Zoom Meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81357828970?pwd=SCs1YURPNlRMTDB5cHVLYmFiVzI2Zz09
•Meeting ID: 813 5782 8970
•Passcode: 818420
•Dial by your location: +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
•Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kd00vqj3QA
The workshop includes a presentation by a volunteer attorney, an open question-and-answer period, and a free one-on-one consultation with an attorney. This free event is a community service open to the public. Call 505-797-6022 for details.
