A Divorce Options Workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 5, via Zoom.
At the workshop, a volunteer attorney will give a group presentation on divorce. The workshop also includes an open question-and-answer period.
Here are the instructions to join the video conference:
•Join Zoom Meeting:
•Meeting ID: 835 9507 3339
•One tap mobile:
+13462487799,,83595073339# US (Houston)
+16694449171,,83595073339# US
•Dial by your location:
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 444 9171 US
+1 719 359 4580 US
+1 720 707 2699 US (Denver)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 646 931 3860 US
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 309 205 3325 US
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
