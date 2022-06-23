A Divorce Options Workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. on July 6, via Zoom.
At the workshop, a volunteer attorney will give a group presentation on divorce. The workshop also includes an open question-and-answer period.
Here are the instructions to join the video conference:
•Join Zoom Meeting:
•Meeting ID: 828 9672 0081
•One tap mobile:
+12532158782,,82896720081# US (Tacoma)
+13462487799,,82896720081# US (Houston)
•Or dial:
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 720 707 2699 US (Denver)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
•Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/k1klw0RMR
