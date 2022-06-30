A Consumer Debt/Bankruptcy Workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. MST on July 27, via video and teleconference.
People can call 505-797-6094 for details and may leave a message with their name, phone number and email address for workshop registration. This information will also help in pairing participants with a bankruptcy attorney for a free consultation.
The information to access the Zoom meeting is below:
•Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86842192860
•Meeting ID: 868 4219 2860
•One tap mobile
+12532158782,,86842192860# US (Tacoma)
+13462487799,,86842192860# US (Houston)
•Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 720 707 2699 US (Denver)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
•Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/ketmRnvz6d
