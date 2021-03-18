A Consumer Debt/Bankruptcy Workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, via video and teleconference.
At the workshop, an attorney will give a group presentation on bankruptcy. After the presentation, a one on one free consultation will be given by phone to people that register in advance. Call 505-797-6094 for details. Here are the instructions to join the video conference:
•Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/93142580731?pwd=MVZyY2dOQ3ZvUU9JRnBQakQyUGdCdz09
•Meeting ID: 931 4258 0731
•Passcode: 224235
•Dial by your location: +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
•Meeting ID: 931 4258 0731
•Passcode: 224235
•Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aeFdEJ8Yoz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.