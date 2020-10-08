Day One home visiting and TOTS early intervention want to celebrate our hard working moms. School has started and we want you to take a little time to recharge your batteries. Load the kiddos in the car and drive by for a treat for you and them! While supplies last.
The event is scheduled for Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1712 Date St. in Truth or Consequences, just across the street from our Tresco Office.
For more information, call 575-527-4920.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.