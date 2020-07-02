A Fourth of July Tricycle Parade will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Third Avenue Station, on Saturday, July 4.
Line up will begin about 8:10 the morning of the parade.
Through the cooperative efforts of Third Avenue Station, Cortez Gas Co. and The Cobblestone, it is hoped this will become an annual event.
Because of current socializing standards, only 20 children will be allowed to participate this year.
The parking lot the Third Avenue Station allows for easy "child" friendly social distancing. Spectator may do so from the outside of the parking lot.
Families wishing to participate need to contact The Cobblestone prior to the vent to secure their slot in the parade. They can register by email at (frontdesk@thecobblestone-online.com), on their website (thecobblestone-online.com), call/text 575-740-1685 or stop by their offices at 510 East Third, Truth or Consequences.
Each participating child will receive a gift bag with awards being presented in a variety of categories.
