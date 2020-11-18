nterested members of the public are invited to participate in a Zoom conference forum, which will focus on a special hospital district proposal being sought for Sierra County. This November 19 session will include discussion about how the formation of such a body might relate toward future operations of Sierra Vista Hospital.
State Representative Rebecca Dow, Sierra County Commission Chairman Jim Paxon and members of the New Mexico Hospital Association will be participating in the afternoon’s meeting.
This online public gathering will take place Thursday, November 19, beginning at 4 pm. A question and answer session will follow the formal meeting. To join in on Thursday’s Zoom meeting, RSVP to https://mailchi.mp/dowforhouse/rsvp-for-public-forum-special-hospital-district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.