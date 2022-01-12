Welcoming four new members of the city commission to their first regular session January 12, mayor pro-tem Amanda Forrister led the members through the meeting’s preliminary items, before addressing the board’s initial action item, the selection of a mayor and mayor pro-tem.
Answering the call for nominations, commissioner Merry Jo Fahl nominated Forrister to be the city’s new mayor. With a second from commissioner Shelly Harrelson and a unanimous vote from the board, Forrister indicated she was happy to serve in the commission’s lead post. With this accomplished, the new mayor entered a motion nominating commissioner Rolf Hechler to serve as mayor pro-tem, which was also quickly supported by an unanimous vote.
Moving on to address a lengthy agenda, commissioners first approved the adoption of Ordinance No. 723, affirming acceptance of an approximate $1.32 million loan for the purchase of a new electrical transformer.
In other action, commissioners agreed to republish a proposed animal control ordinance (No. 725) before giving the measure final consideration, and endorsed a series of capital appropriations for the Sierra Joint Office On Aging.
The January 12 session further included commission approval of several contract renewals, along with new contracts pertaining to an electrical pole replacement project, and a much-anticipated compensation study covering all municipal positions.
