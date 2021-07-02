The wait is over. The top spot, the new Principal of Hot Springs High School, has been named. Lifelong Sierra County resident Rebecca Bartoo was selected from a competitive field of candidates to head the school. She takes her place as part of the district-wide administrative team charged with raising the level of excellence for our students.
A class of 1996 Hot Springs High graduate, Rebecca Bartoo is, we believe, the first principal to lead the school who is a product of our district schools, kindergarten through graduation. Most recently, she was Assistant Principal at the school since 2019.
With the schools on summer break we caught up with Rebecca while she was working to get her office organized and attend to tsunami of work that required her attention.
“I feel truly blessed to be in this position,” she said of being selected to be HSHS Principal. “I think about the extended network of other principals, teachers and other education professionals and others who I have the privilege to know and whose knowledge and wisdom have poured into me. They are such a big part of my success.”
In speaking of the students, Rebecca said, “They are what it’s all about. Putting our kids first is at the heart of how I view my job here. Working with our team to help support our kids and put them in the best possible position for success once they graduate, whether they continue to college and higher education, go into a trade or vocational program or into a career pathway. Our job is to give them the tools they need to succeed.”
Education wasn’t the first goal sought after for Rebecca, “I went to UNM and was pursuing a law degree, at least at first.” After getting married and starting a family, she changed direction, going into education and using her skills and drive to make a difference in schools and the lives of children.
“My first teaching job was at Manzano Christian School. I was there for about five years before going into the public schools. Actually, I started in the district schools at Arrey, but was only there very briefly before moving to the middle school.” At T-or-C Middle School, Rebecca taught sixth grade science, and transitioning to seventh and eighth grade.
Away from the classroom, Rebecca has always been active, loving the outdoors, whether its camping or hunting, she is always on the move. “It would probably surprise some people, but I love to garden. It’s something I picked up from my grandmother, who always had a garden.” Travel also, is one of her loves, but as she told us, “As much as I love to travel, I’m a homebody. Home and family, those are central in my life.”
Of being the new HSHS Principal, “I am super excited and very much up for embracing the challenge. Sports taught me about teamwork and focusing on a goal, building genuine relationships. This past year we learned so much. I saw so much sharing of knowledge and cooperation between teachers. From our top leadership right on down, we’re building a team to move ahead. We all learned so much that we can use. We can take those tools and use them to give our kids 21st century skills, prepare them for their next chapter. That’s what I want to help accomplish here.”
We couldn’t take up too much more of her time, the pile of work on her desk wasn’t getting any smaller. “There’s a ton waiting to be done,” she said with a smile that sparkled, “but I’m up for the challenge, after all, I’ve been a Tiger all my life.”
