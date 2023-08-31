20230605_Mexican_White_Oak_MM_124.jpg

The Forest Service is recruiting individuals from local communities to provide collaborative input on forest management by serving on the Southern New Mexico Resource Advisory Committee (SNM RAC). This RAC Committee is authorized under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act, as amended.   

The SNM RAC works closely with the Forest Service to review and recommend projects that benefit forest and watershed health, fish, wildlife, soils, cultural resources, maintain roads, trails and recreation infrastructure and treat noxious weeds. The projects will occur on National Forest lands in Catron, Grant, Lincoln, Otero, Sierra and Socorro counties.

