The Forest Service is recruiting individuals from local communities to provide collaborative input on forest management by serving on the Southern New Mexico Resource Advisory Committee (SNM RAC). This RAC Committee is authorized under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act, as amended.
The SNM RAC works closely with the Forest Service to review and recommend projects that benefit forest and watershed health, fish, wildlife, soils, cultural resources, maintain roads, trails and recreation infrastructure and treat noxious weeds. The projects will occur on National Forest lands in Catron, Grant, Lincoln, Otero, Sierra and Socorro counties.
The SNM RAC membership represents a wide variety of interests and perspectives. Those interests include recreation, timber, fishing, grazing, mining, archaeological and historic perspectives, nationally and locally recognized environmental and conservation organizations, tribal interest, and elected officials. Applicants must reside in New Mexico, preferably in one of the counties where the projects will occur. Applications are due by Sept. 29, 2023.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the SNM RAC, is asked to visit Advisory Committee Membership Background Information (usda.gov) and fill out the AD-755/Advisory Committee Background Information form and return via USPS to the Gila National Forest, Attn: SNM RAC, at 3005 E. Camino del Bosque, Silver City, 88061.
Applications for SNM RAC membership will be forwarded to the Secretary of Agriculture, who appoints 15 members to a four-year term. Members serve without compensation, but will be reimbursed for mileage, per diem, and lodging costs incurred. For more information contact Julia Rivera at 575-388-8212 or Julia.Rivera@usda.gov.
