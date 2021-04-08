The Gila National Forest has rescinded Forest Order 03-06-02-21-009, which was the Forest Road 226 Temporary Closure.
Forest Road 226 on the Black Range Ranger District has been reopened. We ask that all visitors get copies of the Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) to ensure that when they visit the forest that they’re are aware of where motorized vehicles are allowed to travel. Free MVUMs are available at all six ranger districts or on-line at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/gila/maps-pubs.
For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
