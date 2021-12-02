A non-perishable food drive is currently being held at Cortez Gas Co., located at 415 E. Third Ave. to help those in need in our community for Christmas.
If you are able, please drop off a can or two of veggies and/or fruit or a non-perishable food item when you come to get propane.
There is also a second drop off location at Sun Valley Hardware Store, which is located at 400 Smith St. in T-or-C.
Your help is greatly appreciated. The last day for donations is going to be Dec. 17. For information, call 575-894-2433.
Thank you and Happy Holidays!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.