cropped-Banner-Option-5-scaled-1.jpg

On Wednesday, June 21, the three Public Regulation Commissioners (PRC) voted unanimously in favor of a plan to hold fewer public meetings and more executive sessions, or talks held behind closed doors. 

To simply announce that every other meeting will be closed seems not to take into consideration whether all items discussed will fall under the Open Meetings Act (OMA) exceptions, and that the public must be advised, in advance, of the items to be discussed in closed session, under which provisions of the law the closed discussion is authorized, and with "reasonable specificity the subject to be discussed."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.