The Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) will begin testing various equipment at Elephant Butte Dam and Power Plant. This will result in intermittent releases of water for short periods over the next couple of weeks.
Additionally this means water levels in the Rio Grande below the dam will fluctuate and the public should be aware and use caution. Reclamation will also be removing the temporary dirt dike in the river this week in preparation for the fluctuating flows.
Questions or concerns can be directed to Mary Carlson at (505) 462-3576.
