Sierra County Flood Commissioner Sandy Jones hosted a special community meeting Wednesday evening, August 2, to specifically obtain citizens’ views, suggestions, and priorities concerning potential flood mitigation projects. Approximately 25 area residents turned out for the 6 pm gathering, which began with several citizen statements pertaining to current issues along some of the county’s primary drainages. While acknowledging potential threats in areas significantly damaged during last year’s flooding, Jones emphasized the importance of restoring the county’s 404 permit, which would allow the commission to proceed with projects in a legal manner.
Those on hand were told how the county’s permits expired in 2017 and Jones relayed how the Army Corps of Engineers was initially tolerant of the county’s subsequent flood mitigation efforts, but after six years opted to issue a citation. With the permits expired, Jones said he was required to initiate an entirely new application process with many time-consuming hurdles, before he could legally begin active mitigation efforts.
Fortunately, the flood commissioner said recent discussions have opened a way to streamline the process. While still not an immediate solution, Jones suggested a best case scenario could see approval of a new 404 permit for all of the county’s drainages in approximately 45 days. He said once the permit was in hand, crews with the Army Corps of Engineer were prepared to begin assisting and suggested significant improvements could be achieved within the following weeks.
While unable to proceed at the present moment, Jones assured those on hand that if significant rains return to the area and shift current flood threats toward active emergencies, he was prepared to seek immediate assistance. In this regard, the flood commissioner emphasized his priority would remain focused on immediate threats to homes and communities
In seeking input for future projects, Jones noted how the past practice of installing levees and other flood control elements, only to see them washed away and then repeating the process, has proven to be ineffective. He encouraged citizens to share details about situations they have witnessed and areas they feel are important for the flood commission to manage.
Although only a handful of residents signed up to share their ideas, Jones indicated he was nonetheless eager to obtain input from more residents of the county and encouraged those unable to attend to forward their ideas to his office.
Anyone interested in offering suggestions for future projects, or seeking further information about ongoing efforts is encouraged to contact the flood commissioner by phoning 575-740-9918, or by email at sjones@sierraco.org. Citizens may also forward recommendations and/or questions to the commission’s point of contact, Kayce Edwards, by email to kedwards@sierraco.org.
