With an unanimous vote Tuesday, September 20, Sierra County Commissioners approved Resolution No.110-111, formally declaring a flood disaster throughout the county. Detailing observations of significant erosion and numerous roadway washouts, Emergency Services Administrator Ryan Williams and Road Department Manager Billy Neeley both supported the measure. Commissioners were told more than two miles of road surface near San Miguel and along Hermosa road had been completely washed away. Recognizing available revenue was quickly being depleted in addressing present issues, with the potential for more heavy rain to come, board members endorsed the resolution, which will open a door to possible support from state sources.
•Tuesday’s regular meeting also saw commissioners approve measures to forward development of a ball field complex for the community of Arrey, the long anticipated renovation of Monticello’s Bridge of Grace, and initial steps toward replacement of the Sugar Sand Bridge.
