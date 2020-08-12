Among numerous items addressed by Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commissioners during their August 12 regular meeting, was a detailed review of flood damage from the July 26 storm that slowly moved through the area. Contracted officials with Wilson & Company, Inc., identified 16 separate sites that incurred extensive damage, including roads, city facilities and important infrastructure components. Efforts will now be made to acquire available state and/or federal emergency funding to address the cited issues.
It was noted that standing insurance policies would be utilized to address additional flood and water damage to city offices, storerooms and other assets.
After postponing a public hearing and consideration of a proposed property sale, board members moved on to approve ordinances accepting an interest reduction for an existing New Mexico Finance Authority loan agreement, and accepted a one-million dollar Colonias Board grant/loan agreement for street rehabilitation.
Further commission action included approval of four resolutions, which are targeting four separate residential properties for code violations. Those cited in these measures will now have ten days to effect mandated cleanup of their respective properties, or to file a formal objection with the city. After 10 days, city authorities said they would proceed with cleanup actions and file liens on the properties for cost reimbursement.
The August 12 session further included a detailed review of current city-wide projects, discussion concerning enforcement of state’s mask mandate, and a renewal of the city’s South Central Council of Governments membership.
