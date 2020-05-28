The May winner in the 13 year old and and under category for the “Good Day Fishing Contest” was Amelia Fleming (right). Amelia was very excited to help her dad Darryn Fleming catch some white bass in Caballo Lake. They used a white and black Rapala to make the catch. Rebecca Madrid Apachito (left) was fishing at Caballo Lake when she hooked a walleye on a VMC M Jig with a 4-inch Paddle Tail.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:43 AM
Sunset: 08:11:31 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: S @ 12mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:23 AM
Sunset: 08:12:07 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: S @ 14mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:06 AM
Sunset: 08:12:42 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 67F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:00:49 AM
Sunset: 08:13:16 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:00:35 AM
Sunset: 08:13:50 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:00:22 AM
Sunset: 08:14:22 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:00:10 AM
Sunset: 08:14:54 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.