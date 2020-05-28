The May winner in the 13 year old and and under category for the “Good Day Fishing Contest” was Amelia Fleming (right). Amelia was very excited to help her dad Darryn Fleming catch some white bass in Caballo Lake. They used a white and black Rapala to make the catch. Rebecca Madrid Apachito (left) was fishing at Caballo Lake when she hooked a walleye on a VMC M Jig with a 4-inch Paddle Tail.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.