Although the June 23 regular meeting agenda for the Truth or Consequences City Commission included a long list of action items, a report by city manager Bruce Swingle summarizing the municipality’s significant fiscal concerns took center stage.
The city manager detailed how present cash reserves and anticipated revenue for the coming fiscal year will be hard pressed to cover all necessary operational costs and the municipality’s near one-million dollar annual debt service obligations.
In this regard, Swingle said he would soon be scheduling a special workshop for the commission to consider potential options to assure the city’s general fund is sufficient to cover operational needs and to eliminate future dependance upon enterprise fund revenues.
•Commissioners postponed final consideration of Ordinance 718, which would have the city formally adopt established PNM guidelines as standards for the city’s electric department.
•Board members also postponed consideration of policy revisions pertaining to the Inspection of Public Records Act.
•After listening to comments and reviewing available materials, commissioners joined in unanimous support of an appeal by local resident Rick Dumiak to have an AMI smart meter system replaced with a digital/mechanical meter.
During this action commissioners acknowledged a pending effort to reexamine an established $50 meter reading fee for customers opting out of the AMI metering system.
•With an unanimous vote, commissioners approved a request to name what is commonly known as the Blue Star Highway park on East Broadway, as the 911 Memorial Monuments Park. Members further endorsed construction of a proposed 911 memorial monument within the park
•In other action, commissioners accepted Water Trust Board funding for rehabilitation designs for the Cantrell dam, approved a contract agreement with T-or-C’s new Chief of Police Victor Rodriguez, and endorsed a service contract extension with Integrated Technologies Group, LLC.
•Board members further approved a public defenders contract for the municipal court and okayed a lease extension for a rental property at the municipal airport.
