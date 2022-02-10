After narrowing down over 500 films, submitted from all around the world, the 22nd edition of the Santa Fe Film Festival finally kicked off last Thursday, Feb. 3 in the state’s capital of Santa Fe.
The festival is a two-weekend event spanning from Feb. 3 through 13, where films, panels, and presentations are available to festival-goers at three different theaters. The theaters are the Jean Cocteau Cinema, The CCA: Center for Contemporary Arts, and the Scottish Rite Theater.
Also attending the festival were the writers, directors, and actors of many of the films who came from across the country to see their work on the big screen. Some of the feature films shown this past weekend at the SFFF included ‘Shellfish,’ directed by Hunter Hopewell, ‘Samland,’ directed by Juan Pablo Reyes, and The Retaliators, directed by Bridget Smith and Samuel Gonzalez.
There were also plenty of short films to watch, including a batch of films created by New Mexicans. They were ‘Crawl,’ directed by Ryan Rox, ‘Together,’ directed by Stanley Bain, and ‘Capitol Barbie,’ directed by Riley Del Rey.
On Saturday, Feb. 5 the filmmakers got their chance to walk on the Red Carpet at the La Fonda on The Plaza and be interviewed by Sopapilla Productions’ Felicia Masias and Keith Allen. The filmmakers were also treated to a lunch, hosted by the Director of the SFFF, Stephanie Piché.
Although the first weekend is wrapped up there are still plenty of films to see as the festival runs until Sunday, Feb. 13. Even if can’t make it in person you can still experience the films yourself. For more information, check out santafefilmfestival.com.
