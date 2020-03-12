By Jo Orr
Plans have been made, committees have been appointed, preparations have begun and there is a great sense of anticipation at First Baptist Church of Truth or Consequences these days. Pastor Dudley Bristow, staff and members are eager to share the history and future goals of our church with the community on April 23, when we will gratefully acknowledge the granting of the Charter of the First Baptist Church of Hot Springs on April 23, 1920.
Our mission has always been to Reach people for Christ; Equip them for ministry, Exalt the Lord with worship; Serve one another and the community with love as we are empowered by the Holy Spirit – and God has richly blessed our work toward that goal here at First Baptist Church.
I will start with the early beginnings of the history of First Baptist Church in this area. On August 8, 1920, nine Baptists met for the purpose of organizing a church. The group named J.T. Rouse to serve as Moderator and Mrs. O.C. Goodloe was named as clerk. They chose the name First Baptist Church of Hot Springs and called on Mr. R.L. Rupard to serve as Pastor until the State Convention met. Reverend Guinn was then called to pastor the church on December 7, 1920.
A particularly zealous member was Mrs. Mattie Woolf, a charter member and dedicated worker who conducted Sunday School classes in her home for the children she “gathered up” in the community. She called on newcomers to the community to welcome them to town and also to invite them to attend church.
Mattie taught Sunday School for many years and also loved singing in the choir. She had previously helped to organize Baptist churches in Bowie, TX and Portales, NM. This Godly woman and her husband, Howell Jefferson Woolf, are buried together in the Hot Springs Cemetery. Many of you will remember the late Lena Walker who was Mattie’s granddaughter. We are honored to have her great-grandson, Jimmy Walker, and his wife, Laverne, continue the family history of membership in the present day First Baptist Church of Truth or Consequences.
To be continued…
