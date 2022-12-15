AdobeStock_333211929.jpg

Recent cooler temperatures have spurred an uptick in firewood cutting across the Gila National Forest, and a correlated increase in reports of illegal firewood cutting. The Gila National Forest is managed to provide a ready source of firewood for local communities. Permits are affordable and easy to obtain.

Firewood permits cost $2 per cord, and a minimum purchase of 10 cords is required. Firewood may be cut through December 31, during daylight hours only. Those cutting and transporting firewood must be in possession of their firewood permit, load tags, and the firewood guide. Load tags must be marked with the date of removal and attached visibly to the load.

(0) comments

