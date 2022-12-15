Recent cooler temperatures have spurred an uptick in firewood cutting across the Gila National Forest, and a correlated increase in reports of illegal firewood cutting. The Gila National Forest is managed to provide a ready source of firewood for local communities. Permits are affordable and easy to obtain.
Firewood permits cost $2 per cord, and a minimum purchase of 10 cords is required. Firewood may be cut through December 31, during daylight hours only. Those cutting and transporting firewood must be in possession of their firewood permit, load tags, and the firewood guide. Load tags must be marked with the date of removal and attached visibly to the load.
Permits allow cutting and removing all dead-and-down wood of any species and size. Dead standing trees of any size may be cut except for oak and ponderosa pine – ponderosa pine is limited to less than 12 inches diameter at root crown. Dead standing oak and aspen with peeling bark, or no bark must be less than 9 inches diameter at root crown and may only be cut June 1 to September 30 annually.
Stumps should be left no taller than 12 inches and slash must be scattered within 24 inches of the ground. Cutting or felling of trees or logs marked with paint or tagged is prohibited, as well as within timber sale areas, on or across roads, within 100 feet of the centerline of live flowing streams, or as posted. Green firewood can only be cut and removed from within designated green fuelwood areas and dead limbs may never be removed from standing trees.
Other restrictions apply. Offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except the Black Range and Quemado ranger districts, which close at 4 p.m.
