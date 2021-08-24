Emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1506 South Broadway about 12:30 p.m. for a structure fire Tuesday, August 24. When T-or-C Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene, B. Baca Services was totally engulfed in smoke and propane style tanks could be heard exploding at the rear where the main part of the fire was located. All traffic lanes of South Broadway were blocked off by T-or-C Police as a safety measure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

