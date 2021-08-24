Emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1400 block of Lead St. at 10:18 p.m. for a structure fire Monday, August 23. When T-or-C Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene, the fifth wheel travel trailer at 1409 Lead was totally engulfed in flames. The occupant of the residence was treated on the scene for third degree burns and transported to Sierra Vista Hospital to be flown out to a trauma center. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office.
