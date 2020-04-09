T-or-C Fire Fighters responded to a fire in the area of Eighth and Pine Monday morning, April 6. The fire originated in the rear yard of a home and was contained to the area due to the quick response of firefighters. The cause of the fire was not known as of press time.
