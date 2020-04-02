T-or-C Fire Fighters were kept busy with three structure fires within less than 24 hours last week. The first fire on Corzine was reported Thursday afternoon, March 26. As firefighters arrived they located an older, obviously abandoned mobile home fully engulfed in flames. T-or-C Fire Chief Paul Tooley said the cause of this fire remains under investigation. While still battling the blaze on Corzine a call of a structure fire on Iron Street was received and firefighters were forced to divide and conquer. Chief Tooley stated that the fire originated in the rear of the Iron Street home, which was an add-on to a mobile home. "The fire was kept to the rear area, but the contents of that area were a complete loss." He added that the remainder of the home did sustain moderate smoke damage. The cause of this fire is also under investigation. The third fire caused Broadway to be shut down for several hours Friday morning, March 27, as crews battled a blaze at Broadway Florist. The owner reported that no one was in the building at the time of the fire, as the shop had been shut down due to the current restrictions. The fire department’s invaluable 50' Tele-squirt was on hand and ready should it have been needed, however, firemen were able to contain the fire and minimize the amount of damage to the structure. Initial investigation showed the fire started in the work room of the florist, however, the investigation has been turned over to the State Fire Marshall's Office.
Fire Fighters Kept Busy With Blazes
