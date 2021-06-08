Fire Destroys Residence

The Truth or Consequences Fire Department was called to the vicinity of Cook and Johnson Street for a residential fire just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 8. When fire crews arrived, the residence of Robert Johnson was totally engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation
