Emergency personnel were dispatched to 15576 New Mexico Highway 187, The Desert Haven Animal Refuge, south of T-or-C, about 8:45 a.m. for flames coming from the roof of a motor home Monday, October 11. When Las Palomas Volunteer Fire Department personnel arrived on scene, the motor home was totally engulfed in flames. The fire department was able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Desert Haven later posted to social media that the two occupants of the motor home (Lesia and Mark) had been caring for animals at the refuge for the past four years and were out feeding when the fire began. They were able to save the two dogs outside but lost their four cats that were inside. “Because of the quick action of Dispatch, the TorC and Palomas Fire Departments, State Patrol, Sheriff's Department, and Sierra Electric, who were all on the scene to do their part to put out the fire, the fire was contained to their motor-home. All Desert Haven cats and dogs are safe and unharmed.To all with the means to come to Mark and Lesia's aid, our volunteer and work camper Greta has made a Go Fund Me fundraiser for the couple. Funds donated will be given directly to Lesia and Mark. Here is the linkhttps://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-mark-and-lesia..”
