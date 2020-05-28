Volunteers from the T-or-C Fire Department were quick to respond to two separate structure fires this past week, saving both from complete ruin. Saturday, May 23, firefighters were called to Dukatt '71 when the owner of the property saw smoke coming from his living quarters. While working in the shop Jeff Dukatt, told authorities he saw the smoke come in through a small window and immediately called 911. Fire firghters were able to knock down the blaze and contain the majority of the damage to the front living room and kitchen area. Tuesday, May 26, firefighters were called to the old office for the Black Range Motel in the 700 block of North Date. Firefighters were quick to respond again and were able to contain the damage to a small utility room in the rear portion of the office. The man working on the property said he had been soldering in the area when he realized the fire had spread in the wall and upto the ceiling. Both fires remain under investigation according to T-or-C Fire Chief Paul Tooley.
Fire Department Save Structures From Ruin
Frances Luna
EmailReach Admin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:42 AM
Sunset: 08:11:28 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: S @ 12mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:22 AM
Sunset: 08:12:03 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: S @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:05 AM
Sunset: 08:12:38 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 67F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:00:49 AM
Sunset: 08:13:12 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:00:34 AM
Sunset: 08:13:46 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:00:21 AM
Sunset: 08:14:19 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Wednesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:00:09 AM
Sunset: 08:14:50 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.