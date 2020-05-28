Volunteers from the T-or-C Fire Department were quick to respond to two separate structure fires this past week, saving both from complete ruin. Saturday, May 23, firefighters were called to Dukatt '71 when the owner of the property saw smoke coming from his living quarters. While working in the shop Jeff Dukatt, told authorities he saw the smoke come in through a small window and immediately called 911. Fire firghters were able to knock down the blaze and contain the majority of the damage to the front living room and kitchen area. Tuesday, May 26, firefighters were called to the old office for the Black Range Motel in the 700 block of North Date. Firefighters were quick to respond again and were able to contain the damage to a small utility room in the rear portion of the office. The man working on the property said he had been soldering in the area when he realized the fire had spread in the wall and upto the ceiling. Both fires remain under investigation according to T-or-C Fire Chief Paul Tooley.

