A lightning strike ignited the Pass Fire on the Gila National Forest the evening of May 17, located about one-quarter-mile from Forest Road 59 about one-mile east of Indian Creek Cabin and 0.7-mile north of the Gila Wilderness boundary. The low-intensity fire is burning in grass and pine needles has grown to approximately 193 acres.
“We are applying a confine and contain strategy on this fire and allowing it to play its natural role in this fire-adapted ecosystem,” said Agency Administrator Elizabeth Toney. “We’re seeing really excellent fire effects, burning surface fuels in pine understory, consuming dead grass and dead and down logs.”
