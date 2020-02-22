The 23rd Annual Gathering of Quilts show once again filled Truth or Consequences’ Civic Center with a bouquet of color and variety beginning Friday, February 21. Hosted by the Winters Quilters Guild of Sierra County, this unique event is a must-see. At the same time, right next door, members of the Geronimo Springs Wood Carvers have once again put their very best work on display. This special gathering continues through 4 p.m. Saturday, February 22.
