IMG_0493.JPG
Buy Now

The 23rd Annual Gathering of Quilts show once again filled Truth or Consequences’ Civic Center with a bouquet of color and variety beginning Friday, February 21. Hosted by the Winters Quilters Guild of Sierra County, this unique event is a must-see. At the same time, right next door, members of the Geronimo Springs Wood Carvers have once again put their very best work on display. This special gathering continues through 4 p.m. Saturday, February 22. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.