The three-dimensional augmented reality computer lab purchased by the schools last fall is up and running now at Hot Springs High School (HSHS). The computer lab debuted with the new semester after the Christmas break. Students can work at one of the ZSpace, three all-in-one workstations, that incorporate computer, large monitor and the special software that makes it all happen. Wearing interactive goggles that are allow 3D visualization and simulated observation and manipulation to take place, the students work in biology and anatomy modules.
At HSHS, science teacher Markus Boenish, chemistry and physics teacher Selim Castrejon and biology teacher Mark Hedge, were trained in the systems, as was T-or-C Middle School science teacher Jessica Griffin. The computer lab is located in HSHS. The entire system includes 15 laptop computers that can run the software and be used with the goggles that allow for 3D manipulation of on-screen objects.
The ZSpace systems allow modules in a vast array of subjects, which the schools currently have purchased three. These provide students with real-life lessons not normally available in a high school classroom. The labs let students examine the human heart, layer by layer, and even dissect it. Plants and animals can me studied in microscopic scale, and architectural designs can be explored in three dimensions.
Recently TCMS TAT (Tiger Academic Team) students were in the lab, exploring augmented and virtual reality lessons and learning how to use the systems, shown above. The lab provides a great opportunity for students to experience advanced curriculum with state-of-the-art technology.
The schools hope to purchase further modules to expand the program to benefit a wider range of students. One such package being looked at teaches welding, which could be used as part of the current curriculum in the Ag Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.