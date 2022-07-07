The brief 2022 irrigation season is coming to a close. Farmers in the Hatch and Rincon Valleys passed their final order date on July 1. Their final delivery date is expected to be July 9.
Farmers in the Mesilla Valley are urged to get their water orders in promptly before their final order day of July 8. The final delivery day for the Mesilla Valley is expected to be July 15.
District members can access their accounts online via the Farmer Services Tab on the EBID website at https://water.ebid-nm.org/truecip/ or by contacting the water records office at 575-524-8003.
According to the US Drought Monitor, “Due to heavy precipitation associated with the early and active start to the North American Monsoon, most of New Mexico, and parts of southeast Arizona, saw improvements to ongoing drought conditions. Despite these improvements, drought, still ranging from severe to exceptional in many areas, continued in the West….”
The La Niña weather pattern continues to persist into its third year. Seasonal updates will be shared on the District website at www.ebid-nm.org and on their FaceBook page as they become available.
