The New Mexico 4-H Horse Bowl Competition has finally come to an end. With 26 teams competing from all over the state, the competition was pretty tough.
A virtual awards ceremony was held March 6 for the team and individual winners via Zoom. The top five teams won a personalized 4-H Horse Bowl hoodie sweatshirt, along with prize money to high point individuals.
The Sierra County 4-H team includes Elaina Mays (13), Kaden Whetten (13), Shayly Cummings (12), and Cole Boone (12). The team ended the Horse Bowl in fifth place overall. These youth also placed in the Top 10 list for Highest Points collected in the competition.
For the Novice Division, Adan Marta placed eighth place overall, Shayly Cummings placed sixth place overall, and Cole Boone placed third place overall.
For the Junior Division, Kaden Whetten placed eighth place overall, and Elaina Mays placed third place overall.
Great job Sierra County youth Horse Bowl competitors!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.