Fire activity on the Pass Fire is winding down, with few isolated pockets of heat remaining along the south end of the fire. It has not increased in size over the past several days and is 55% contained. This is the final fire update for the Pass Fire unless conditions change significantly. Pass Fire will continue to be monitored to ensure it stays confined to the planned boundaries.
The Pass Fire was ruled to be lightning caused, and is located approximately 40 miles west of Winston, NM.
The Gila National Forest Supervisor has lifted the Pass Fire road and trail closure, given reduced firefighter presence and fire suppression activities in the area. Isolated smoke should be expected from areas inside the fire perimeter along its southern boundary until significant precipitation cools residual heat.
The low intensity and slow advance of the Pass Fire allowed firefighters the time necessary to protect private residences and range infrastructure by removing fuels away from stock tanks, pipelines, fences, and along private land boundaries. Where fire threatened homes, hoses and sprinklers were set up in case of fire’s advance.
The extended weather forecast shows strong possibility of wetting rains daily through the end of the week, with some areas forecast to receive up to about a half-inch of precipitation. Gusty outflow winds can be expected in the vicinity of thunderstorms.
Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts. If you fly, we can’t.
