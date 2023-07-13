20230613_pass_ir_map_11x17_ortho-1.jpeg

Fire activity on the Pass Fire is winding down, with few isolated pockets of heat remaining along the south end of the fire. It has not increased in size over the past several days and is 55% contained. This is the final fire update for the Pass Fire unless conditions change significantly. Pass Fire will continue to be monitored to ensure it stays confined to the planned boundaries.

The Pass Fire was ruled to be lightning caused, and is located approximately 40 miles west of Winston, NM.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.