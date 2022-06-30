TCPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Riverside Dr. on Saturday, June 25 around 7 p.m., in reference to a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers learned two individuals who were occupants inside a vehicle had gotten into a physical fight with each other.
One of the involved individuals left the scene prior to officers arriving and the victim wished not to prosecute.
During the investigation, officers made contact with Alex Chavez, age 35, of Las Cruces. They learned Chavez had an outstanding bench warrant from the Doña Ana County Magistrate Court for battery against a household member.
Chavez was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the outstanding bench warrant.
