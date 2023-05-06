With chamber of commerce weather conditions leading the way, the 2023 Truth or Consequences “Out of This World” Fiesta hit full stride Saturday morning, May 6, as the annual Fiesta Parade rolled through the city’s downtown historic and business district.
Following an impressive display of fire engines and emergency service vehicles heralding the parade with blaring horns and sirens, 2023 Grand Marshal Loretta Tooley initiated a train of creative floats and other entries.
Highlighting the morning’s procession was of course Miss Fiesta 2023 Aubrie Carter and her royal court, First Runner-Up Alie Montoya and Second Runner-Up Jazlyn Cates.
By many accounts, this year’s parade appeared to be much longer than those of recent memory and jam packed full of cheerful and exuberant revelers.
Following the parade, Saturday’s line up of Fiesta events were slated to kick off at noon with a Corn Hole tournament and musical entertainment at the Healing Waters Plaza and Bank of the Southwest parking lot, as 3-on-3 basketball tournament and Sand Volleyball tournament were set to begin at Ralph Edwards Park.
Saturday evening will feature the Casper Baca Rodeo at the Sheriff’s Posse Arena, as a line up of musical entertainers will keep the party going downtown well into the night.
Fiesta celebrations continue Sunday with a 10 am Pancake breakfast fundraiser downtown, as the annual Kids Fishing Tourney and First Annual Fiesta Pet Parade are set to begin at and near the Ralph Edwards Park fishing pond.
Further information about the Truth or Consequences 2023 Fiesta celebration is available online by visiting annualtorcfiesta.com, or the Fiesta T-or-C Facebook page. Additional details may also be obtained by phoning 575-894-3536, or by email queries to torcfiesta@gmail.com.
