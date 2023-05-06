With chamber of commerce weather conditions leading the way, the 2023 Truth or Consequences “Out of This World” Fiesta hit full stride Saturday morning, May 6, as the annual Fiesta Parade rolled through the city’s downtown historic and business district. 

Following an impressive display of fire engines and emergency service vehicles heralding the parade with blaring horns and sirens, 2023 Grand Marshal Loretta Tooley initiated a train of creative floats and other entries. 

