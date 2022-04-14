The Fiesta 2022 board and volunteers want to give a very heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped support the Fiesta Cash Party last Saturday, April 2, by purchasing a ticket, donating food items, or showing up to volunteer.
It was a very successful night full of dancing, drinking, dining, and general good-hearted debauchery. The Yarbrough Band gave a phenomenal performance, despite set restrictions for the auctions and drawings, playing our favorite dancing songs and looking dapper as ever.
The dinner, provided by Smokee’s BBQ, Bullocks, Walmart, Destiny’s Kitchen, and several Fiesta Board Chef’s, filled everyone’s stomach and included pulled pork and chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, beans, and rolls. Bullocks Liquor bolstered everyone’s spirits by supplying spirits and beer, and worked really hard to make sure the building was secure.
A special thank you goes out to all of our volunteers for the evening, including Fiesta Board members: Nick Williams, Gigi Callahan, Gabrielle Richards, Destiny Mitchell, Rolf Hechler, Eric Downs, and Carla Boullion. Thanks also to volunteers: Terah Hinkly, Dameon, Faith Minier, Denise Addie, Claud Kasiah, Nate Minier, Emily Kinnan, and Mike Mink, and the kitchen crew Mingus, Dingus and Tweedle Dee. A special thank you goes out to Marie Richter, MerryJo Montgomery, Lucera Montoya and Shawna Hall for keeping the action and auction on point. Finally, special thanks to Dave Johnson and the City of Truth or Consequences facility maintenance for helping set up and clean up.
We couldn’t have done it without all of you.
We’d also like to congratulate all of the winners of the evening, from the special $125 winners to the Calcutta pot winners, to the $10,000 winner Connie Greer! It was a very magical evening, and a great fundraising event to make Fiesta 2022 one of the best ones yet!
Remember to check us out on Facebook or the web to get your Vendor and Parade forms, find out information about schedules and tournaments, and to help get in on all of the action taking place Friday through Sunday, May 6-8!
