Festivities for the City of Truth or Consequences’ 2023 Out Of This World Fiesta kicked off in earnest Friday evening, May 5, with a musical performance by Mos Gato, dancing and a wide array of vendors displaying ample food and refreshments for the gathering crowd. 

Following the evening’s second live musical offering by Burt Ferguson and his band, the stage was cleared for the second annual Mr. Fiesta competition, which certainly lived up to this year’s “out of this world” theme. 

