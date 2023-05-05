Festivities for the City of Truth or Consequences’ 2023 Out Of This World Fiesta kicked off in earnest Friday evening, May 5, with a musical performance by Mos Gato, dancing and a wide array of vendors displaying ample food and refreshments for the gathering crowd.
Following the evening’s second live musical offering by Burt Ferguson and his band, the stage was cleared for the second annual Mr. Fiesta competition, which certainly lived up to this year’s “out of this world” theme.
The annual fiesta celebration will reach full stride Saturday morning, with the annual parade through the downtown district starting at 10 am. A full line up of events, contests, competitions and much more is slated to follow the parade through Saturday night, before the celebration continues with numerous attractions Sunday morning.
•Further information about the Truth or Consequences 2023 Fiesta celebration is available online by visiting annualtorcfiesta.com, or the Fiesta T-or-C Facebook page. Additional details may also be obtained by phoning 575-894-3536, or by email queries to torcfiesta@gmail.com.
