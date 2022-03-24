The Fiesta 2022 board and volunteers on Sunday, March 20, hosted a fundraising brunch to help support the activities for the upcoming Fiesta Weekend, which will be held May 6-8 this year in downtown Truth or Consequences.
The brunch offered a “Taste of T-or-C,” featuring donated food items from a variety of restaurants in the area including Grapevine Bistro, Passion Pie Cafe, Casa Taco, Del Taco, Destiny’s Kitchen, Full Moon Kitchen, Serif’s Turkish Treats, Big Foot and Johnny B’s, with sponsorships from Tony’s Mexican Restaurant, Giddy-up Cafe and El Faro, as well as some veggie trays and dessert provided by the Maker’s Market and Gigi Callahan.
People came for the food and stayed for the show!
Fiesta 2022 President Nick Williams, with assistant Destiny Mitchell, hosted a live version of “Truth or Consequences,” featuring contestants from the community such as Jaffe Blomquist, Art Burger and State Representative Rebecca Dow.
There were three rounds of very difficult questions and three consequences, the first of which had all three contestants dressed by volunteers in a prom dress made of toilet paper, followed by a unique “golf” game, and culminating in charades. At the end of the contest, all three contestants were tied, and a final bonus question was asked, “What is the theme of Fiesta 2022?”
All three contestants were stumped, until the poster was displayed on the screen and Rebecca Dow shouted out, “Through the years!” winning a $50 gift card to Point Blanc Winery, which she then donated to Blomquist since he beat her in the prom dress competition.
All in all it was a great show, amazing turn out, and successful fundraiser for the Fiesta team. Special thanks to the T-or-C Brewery for hosting the event, especially Susan Hafer, and bartenders Roberto and Dane. And thank you to everyone in the community who came out in droves to support our event by buying brunch tickets, bidding on the silent auction (which will return at the Fiesta Cash Party, April 2 and will be on display at 115 S. Date street until then,) and making donations to the event.
We are gearing up for the next major fundraiser, the Fiesta Cash Party, featuring the Yarbrough Band, dinner, cash bar from Bullock’s Grocery, and a reverse raffle drawing for a chance to win $10,000! Tickets are going quick and there are only a few left. Reach out to a Fiesta board member to get your $125 ticket!
Thanks again for helping to make our Fiesta Brunch a huge success!
