Please join the Fiesta 2022 board members and volunteers for a ‘Fundraising Brunch’ on Sunday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Truth or Consequences Brewing Co, 410 Broadway.
We have asked local restaurants to supply a chafing dish of one of their signature items to sample during this event, along with T-or-C Brewing Co's House Specialty “Beer-Mosa’s." We will also be streaming previous episodes of "Truth or Consequences," culminating in a Live Performance from Fiesta 2022 Board President, Nick Williams, of an original episode of “Truth or Consequences,” featuring some “special guest contestants!”
Pre-order tickets are $12 each, and available at the T-or-C Chamber of Commerce office, located at 207 S. Foch Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or at Destiny’s Kitchen, 426 Broadway, daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., or by contacting Rolf Hechler or Gigi Callahan. Tickets are $15 at the door.
Some wild shenanigans and tasty food and drink are to be had by all!
For more information, visit our Facebook page or call 575-740-7542. Together we can make Fiesta 2022 the best one yet!
