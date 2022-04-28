Some of the Fiddlers Playhouse folks organized a farewell party for Joe “JoBob” Meyer Saturday evening, April 23. He is moving back to his original home in Omaha, Nebraska to be with family.
Joe has been associated with the Fiddlers for many years. He was a key figure in establishing the Saturday Night Dances back in the 1960s. He is also one of our states fiddle champions.
Joe is now 90 and looking forward to forming another band after settling in Omaha. Ever optimistic and always with a smile “JoBob,” you will be missed.
On another note, the playhouse musicians unanimously donated $300 to the Fiddlers Playhouse.
In photo: John Tate, John Bush and Joe Meyer. Not available for photo, Robbie McFarland, Mick Marshall, Helen Tate and Tim Haver.
Saturday night dances are held on the corner of Seventh Ave. and Elm St. starting at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Coffee and refreshments served at 8 p.m. Join us for the fun!
