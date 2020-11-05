“40 Years Innovative Wit,” a fine, textile art show by local artist Donna Monroe will open at RioBravoFineArt Gallery on Saturday, November 14. This show will be a unique and exceptional event. There are very few fine, textile artists like Monroe with such a diverse body of textile art.
Because this Monroe show is so exceptional, the gallery is advertising the show in an international publication, Selvedge. Selvedge is a London based textile art magazine.
The show is being curated by Susan Christie, a local artist with many years of professional experience in the art world. Christie has been an active promoter of the fiber arts in New Mexico for many years. Christie became aware of the Monroe collection of art several years ago and decided to work with RioBravoFineArt to mount a professionally curated show that reflects the exceptional quality of the art and the uniqueness of the collection.
According to Wikipedia, fiber art refers to fine art of which material consists of natural or synthetic fiber and other components, such as fabric or yarn.
The Monroe show will be running concurrently with the Delmas Howe show, “An 85th Birthday Retrospective,” that opened in October. Both shows will be on display through December 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.