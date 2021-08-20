The Hot Springs Chapter of the FFA held a membership meeting and BBQ Monday, August 16 to welcome members, set some of their agenda for the year and elect officers. Though Hot Springs FFA and its members stay busy year-round, the meeting marked a beginning, of sorts, for their 2021-2022 year.
Some of the main business at the meeting was the election of officers. The chapter officers were elected at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, and installed at the chapter’s May 14, year-end banquet. FFA also has two other sets officers. There is a Greenhand officer team which is a made of younger, first year FFA chapter members, who exhibit leadership qualities and who want to learn and take on more responsibilities. Then there is a Discovery officer team. This is the leadership team for middle school Ag students who intend to pursue FFA as they progress through to high school. Both the Greenhand and Discovery officer teams mirror the positions of the chapter officers.
Elected as the Hot Springs FFA Chapter Greenhand Officer Team was: President Maci Hudson, Vice-President Hanna Cumming, Secretary Hayli Bagwell, Treasurer Amelia Gabaldon, Reporter Malaya Garcia, Sentinel Ashton Garcia, Student Advisor Andrea Luna and the Greenhand Teacher Advisor is Kristy Cummings.
The Discovery Officer Team is made up of: President Cayden Diamond, Vice-President Elaina Mays, Secretary Shayly Cummings, Treasurer Ernie Spitzer, Reporter Mark Neo, Sentinel Cole Boone, Historian Nevaeh Mitchell, Student Advisor Ray Martinez and the Discovery Teacher Advisor is Skylar Green.
Along with officer elections, the chapter discussed fundraising strategies for the coming year and other business. They also encouraged members to sign up for specific Career and Leadership Development Events (CDE and LDE) which start up later in the fall, and to begin working to be ready for judging events, that begin in March.
With the business side of the meeting finished, there was one more thing to take care of. As Chapter President Kimmy Molsbee brought down the gavel to close the meeting, everyone headed outside where the FFA Alumni were busy grilling up burgers and hotdogs.
