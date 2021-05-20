The Hot Springs Chapter of the FFA always puts on a great banquet, and this year was no exception. Staged at the Albert Lyon Event Center, Friday, May 14 it featured awards and honors, old officers and new, photo-ops and speakers, including an excellent keynote speaker in Dee Wear, and of course, it also featured plenty of food.
It’s always a bit bittersweet at banquets, saying good-bye to seniors. At Friday’s banquet however, it was illustrated how even a good-bye is not necessarily a farewell. One of things, as the evening settled down to business and the banquet called to order by then still chapter president, McKenzie Luna, was for all present and former FFA members to come forward. A good portion of those assembled came to the front. This illustrated the strong foundation upon which the Hot Springs FFA is built. Traditions continue, the legacy is nourished, and institutions are strengthened by those who wore the blue and gold jacket before continuing to play a role in the lives of the FFA members of today.
After an invocation prayer, led by State Senator Crystal Diamond, all were invited to fill their plates from the bounty, brought in by members and provided by the FFA Alumni Association. The wholesome and plentiful meal was accompanied by a slideshow from FFA activities during the year just concluding and plenty of catching up between friends, neighbors and others, FFA supporters all.
At an FFA banquet, each officer has their duties, with the staging, planning and production falling largely into their hands. The chapter’s officer team just finishing their duties were President McKenzie Luna, Vice-President Kimmy Molsbee, Secretary Aubrie Carter, Treasurer Dawson Gurule, Reporter James Pedroncelli, Historian Madison Green, Sentinel Carson Runyan and of course, Advisor Julian Marta, who will remain.
As the last bites of the meal were being consumed it was time to start with the awards portion of the banquet
The FFA awards degrees, much as a college or university. These are awards recognizing work, skills attained, knowledge acquired and service to others performed. The first degree is the Discovery Degree, awarded to chapter members in middle school who have completed their eighth-grade year in agricultural education and FFA. Awarded this degree at the banquet were Renata Amezcua, Kerianne Apodaca, Elizabeth Jaramillo, Ariana Rueben, Cole Segura and Micah Spears.
The next FFA Degree awarded is the Greenhand Degree. Those earning this ae high school FFA member who have completed their freshman year in agricultural education and FFA. Those awarded this degree were Ariana Alaniz, Leslie Cheramie, Emma Fetty, Kameron Gonzales, Ava Harrelson, Hannah Hawkins, Morgan Littleton, Alie Montoya, Daniel Montoya, Matthew Rodriguez and Nevada Segura.
The final degree that can be awarded at the chapter level is that of Chapter Degree. Those Hot Springs FFA members receiving this degree were Aubrie Carter, Brolyn Chavez, Cody Escobar, Domonique Escobar, Noah Fellows, Jonithan Flores, Madison Green, Dawson Gurule, Shane Neeley, Tara Neeley, Mason Runyan and Melanie Spears.
At each degree level the FFA chapter also recognizes members who have risen to shine brightly, performing far above the basic requirements and expectations for those holding each degree. The Hot Springs Chapter honored Discovery Stars, Renata Amezcua and Cole Segura. The Greenhand Star, honored was Nevada Segura. At the highest level for the chapter, the Star Chapter Farmers honored were Jonithan Flores and McKenzie Luna.
In addition, there were three from the chapter who successfully met the requirements for and will receive recognition of their State FFA Degree at the State FFA Convention, held in June. Those three were Kimmy Molsbee, James Pedroncelli and Carson Runyan.
Finally, there were five individuals named to receive an Honorary FFA Chapter Degree. This is an honor reserved for farmers, school superintendents, principals, members of the school board, chapter advisors, teachers, staff members, and others who are helping to advance agricultural education and the FFA. Those five were Congresswoman Yvette Herrel, Principal Ryan Peil, Dean of Students Rebecca Bartoo, FFA Alumni President Frances Luna, Insurance Agent Alma Franzoy. They were awarded their degrees with the heartfelt congratulations and thanks from the entire Hot Springs Chapter.
Also being recognized were the Farm Business Management Team, competing at State and receiving the following: third place team and team member Kimmy Molsbee, fifth high individual. Also, the chapter’s Pasture and Range teams received the following honors: Team A: First place team, Dawson Gurule, first high individual, James Pedroncelli, second high individual, and Team B: 4th place team
In the Public Speaking Contests, the chapter rose to a very high level. In this, middle and high school members compete at their district contests in numerous events in order to qualify for state competitions. The following members, competing in their respective contests, achieved the following:
In the Discovery Level: Caden Diamond, fifth place prepared speech; state contest
Others that competed: Elena Mays, Micah Spears and Cole Segura.
In the Greenhand level: Nevada Segura, first place prepared speech; district contest
Others that competed: Ava Harrelson- Cybulski and Leslie Cheramie.
In the Chapter level: McKenzie Luna, fourth place interview skills; state contest
Others that competed: Dominique Escobar, Emma Fetty, Kimmy Molsbee, Aubrie Carter, Melanie Spears, Dawson Gurule and Cody Escobar
The banquet’s keynote speaker, Dee Wear, both a long time FFA supporter and an Agriculture Industry leader, delivered an address that touched a humorous, personal note with a serious message. Delivered in a tone that was lighthearted, nostalgic and also deeply profound his message was one that all listening could relate to.
Seek out a meaningful path toward lasting goals and do not fall into the trap of the short-term glory over long term success. “I don’t care what door you came through to get here,” he told the audience. “I care about who you are after you get in and who you work to become. Don’t settle for the short term glory of today, but rather the lasting lifelong goals that will stay with you, guide you and be with you all your life.”
