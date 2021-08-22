Shaquille Ferguson Sr. will remain incarcerated after appearing telephonically before Seventh Judicial District Judge Roscoe Woods for a detention hearing on Friday, August 20. Woods had concerns over what Ferguson Sr did not do following the death of his five year old son. Woods agreed with the state, Ferguson would be a danger if released.
New Mexico State Police (NMSP) testified that Ferguson Jr. was last seen going to the Rio Grande River with his father at Rotary Park in late May. When the father returned without his son, Ferguson Sr. told his family the boy was with other family members, a story he kept up for the next three weeks. NMSP said Ferguson even told that story to investigators after the child’s grandmother reported the five-year-old missing but later Ferguson changed his story, telling investigators he took the boy into the water on his shoulders then slipped and lost hold of him.
According to his interview, Ferguson said he pulled his son’s body from the water and tried to give him CPR but his son was unresponsive. That’s when he says he walked away and did not tell anyone what happened.
The state also presented evidence from a witness who saw the father and son at a local motel a few days before the disappearance. The witness said she heard Ferguson Jr. crying out and looked into the motel room to see the boy hogtied to the bed.
Ferguson is being held on charges of Negligent Abuse of a Child Resulting in death (Felony) Abuse of a Child (Tortured, Cruelly Confined, or Cruelly Punished) (Felony), and Obstruction of an Investigation of Child Abuse (Misdemeanor).
