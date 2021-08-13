Shaquille W. Ferguson, 27, of T-or-C, was arrested August 12, by New Mexico State Police on a felony warrant for negligent abuse of a child that resulted in death. Ferguson was book into the Sierra County Detention Facility.
Ferguson’s fiver year old son, Shaquille W. Ferguson Jr, was the subject of a welfare check on June 18 that resulted in a child’s body being found in the Rio Grande River.
Further details will be released when they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.