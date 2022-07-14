Just before midnight on July 8, TCPD Sgt. Blomquist received a community tip in reference to a wanted female subject, known as Anjuli Vasquez, age 20, of Silver City, NM.
Sgt. Blomquist learned Vasquez was staying at her mother’s residence on the 1200 block of North Pershing. He located Vasquez at her mother’s residence, and upon her arrest he learned that she was under the influence of fentanyl.
Vasquez was transported and booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the outstanding district court warrant for failure to appear on original felony charges of possession of a controlled substance.
