Arrey Elementary February students of the month include back row (l-to-r): Cynthia Tarango fourth grade, Cassandra Baquera fifthth grade, Mia Mendoza third grade; Front row l-to-r: Isael Pahua second grade, Marisa Ontiveros Kindergarten, Jaylene Perez first grade.
Latest News
- February Students Of The Month
- T-or-C Muni Election Results Are In
- Park Closure Tops Rec Board Session
- Tigers Capture District Tournament
- Tigers To Host First Round State Playoff Game
- No Requests for Capitol Outlay Funding for Critical Infrastructure Projects Were Sent to Legislature This Year
- T-or-C Water Rate Hike Endorsed
- Tiger Girls Basketball In District Tournament
Most Popular
Articles
- No Requests for Capitol Outlay Funding for Critical Infrastructure Projects Were Sent to Legislature This Year
- T-or-C Muni Election Results Are In
- Tigers To Host First Round State Playoff Game
- Park Closure Tops Rec Board Session
- Man Arrested For Trafficking Meth
- DEAR TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES
- MMC Selects Hoy Paintings
- T-or-C Water Rate Hike Endorsed
- Tiger Girls Basketball In District Tournament
- Man Arrested For Threatening Officers
Images
Videos
Commented
- Trygstad (3)
- Williams (2)
- T-or-C Muni Election Results Are In (2)
- Guynn (1)
- Smith (1)
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:32:55 AM
Sunset: 06:09:03 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SW @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:31:40 AM
Sunset: 06:09:51 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:30:24 AM
Sunset: 06:10:38 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SE @ 16mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:29:08 AM
Sunset: 06:11:26 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 16mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:27:52 AM
Sunset: 07:12:13 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SSW @ 17mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:26:35 AM
Sunset: 07:12:59 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 13mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Generally fair. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:25:18 AM
Sunset: 07:13:46 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: S @ 13mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.