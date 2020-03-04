Arrey Feb SOM.jpg
Arrey Elementary February students of the month include back row (l-to-r): Cynthia Tarango fourth grade, Cassandra Baquera fifthth grade, Mia Mendoza third grade; Front row l-to-r: Isael Pahua second grade, Marisa Ontiveros Kindergarten, Jaylene Perez first grade.

